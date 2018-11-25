|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Tasting Room
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|(503) 623-6181
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/holiday-extravaganza.html
|All Dates:
Holiday Extravaganza!
Chateau Bianca is kicking off this Holiday Season with wine, food, and discounts! Come by the tasting room to try your favorite wines paired with easy to make dishes! Then take advantage of our discounted wine selection!
Wine, Food, Discounts...what more can you ask for!?
