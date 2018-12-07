|Map:
|Walla Walla, WA, 99362, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/holiday-barrel-tasting-2018/
|All Dates:
Holiday Barrel Tasting 2018
During the holiday season, wineries across the Walla WallaValley provide samples of future releases straight from the barrel. Holiday Barrel Tasting in the Walla Walla Valley features a variety of opportunities to get out and taste with events hosted by wineries throughout the area. Find more details at http://calendar.visitwallawalla.com/holidaybarrel