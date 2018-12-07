 Calendar Home
Map:Walla Walla, WA, 99362, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/holiday-barrel-tasting-2018/
All Dates:Dec 7, 2018 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Holiday Barrel Tasting 2018

During the holiday season, wineries across the Walla WallaValley provide samples of future releases straight from the barrel. Holiday Barrel Tasting in the Walla Walla Valley features a variety of opportunities to get out and taste with events hosted by wineries throughout the area. Find more details at http://calendar.visitwallawalla.com/holidaybarrel

During the holiday season, wineries across the Walla WallaValley provide samples of future releases straight from the barrel. Holiday Barrel Tasting in the Walla Walla Valley features a variety of opportunities to get out and taste with events hosted by wineries throughout the area. Find more details at http://calendar.visitwallawalla.com/holidaybarrel
99362 Walla Walla, WA, 99362, United States
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable