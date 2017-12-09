 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-412-9765
Email:janna@elizabethchamberscellar.com
Website:http://www.elizabethchamberscellar.com
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Holiday Artisan Market

Sip wine while you shop Local! Start your holiday shopping at our holiday market! Some of the most unique businesses from Oregon Wine Country will be selling their specialties at this fun and casual holiday celebration. Our market will be featuring Olive Oils from Red Ridge Farms, Honey by Carlton Valley Honey, Coffee by Flag and Wire, Hummingbird Spice Company, Caramels by One Fork Farm, Bacon Bread and Babka from Livi & Luke’s and much more…. Wines by the glass and bottles available for purchase. Customized Gift baskets will be available and created before your eyes. All attendees that join our mailing list will be given a raffle ticket to win a Grand Basket which will include an item from each vendor, additional tickets will be available for purchase. Sunday, December 9 from 12-4pm.  For more information contact Janna@ElizabethChambersCellar.com or 503-412-9765.

Sip wine while you shop local at our holiday market featuring local busineses! Shop small.

