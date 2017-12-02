Hip Chicks Holiday Market

Looking for those last few items to cross off your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you forgot the most important person–YOU!

Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market! Support small local businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand! We’ll have 10-14 local artisans sampling and selling their products.

Free admission to come and shop. Wine tasting is only $6 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of at least 2 cans of food for Esther’s Pantry Food Bank or personal hygiene items. Plus special discounts on wine and holiday cookies to decorate and nibble on.

Vendors Include:



Gifford’s Flowers – Portland Wedding and Event Florist



Freckled and Free Handmade Signs



Plum Deluxe Teas



Sofato Designs



Lil Miss Marshmallow



Jacob Peak Photography



Happy Handmade Products



Lonely Quail



Rock and Flower Felt



The Shinn Life Shop Jewelry



and more…..

All vendors are small locally owned businesses who handcraft their wares. This event is family friendly. Our event is not just for women but for any and all who prefer to shop locally owned small businesses.