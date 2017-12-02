|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine @
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/hip-chicks-holiday-market/
|All Dates:
Hip Chicks Holiday Market
Looking for those last few items to cross off your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you forgot the most important person–YOU!
Drop by Hip Chicks Winery for our Hip Chicks Holiday Market! Support small local businesses by shopping local, and do so with a glass of wine in hand! We’ll have 10-14 local artisans sampling and selling their products.
Free admission to come and shop. Wine tasting is only $6 this weekend or FREE if you bring a donation of at least 2 cans of food for Esther’s Pantry Food Bank or personal hygiene items. Plus special discounts on wine and holiday cookies to decorate and nibble on.
Vendors Include:
Gifford’s Flowers – Portland Wedding and Event Florist
Freckled and Free Handmade Signs
Plum Deluxe Teas
Sofato Designs
Lil Miss Marshmallow
Jacob Peak Photography
Happy Handmade Products
Lonely Quail
Rock and Flower Felt
The Shinn Life Shop Jewelry
and more…..
All vendors are small locally owned businesses who handcraft their wares. This event is family friendly. Our event is not just for women but for any and all who prefer to shop locally owned small businesses.