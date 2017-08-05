Hikes in the Vineyard

Back by popular demand, we will be hosting another hike at our Twelve Oaks Estate this summer.



Everyone who has ever visited us here at Anne Amie has probably heard us talk about our Twelve Oaks Estate. This will be your chance to walk the vineyards that produce two thirds of all Anne Amie wines. You will also have the opportunity to taste some of our wines that are produced exclusively from Twelve Oaks Estate fruit.



Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the hike.



This event is $30 for general public guests and free for Wine Club members. If you are a Wine Club member and would like to reserve a spot, please email us at contactus@anneamie.com.