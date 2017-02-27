HELL NO! A protest concert to benefit the ACLU &am

Map: Crystal Ballroom Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/hell-no-a-protest-concert-to-benefit-the-aclu-unite-oregon/ All Dates: Feb 27, 2017 1:00 am - 6:00 am



HELL NO! is protest concert in direct opposition to the policies of the new Trump administration. All show profits donated to the ACLU and Unite Oregon (including ticketing fees).

Featuring short sets by Sleater-Kinney, Colin Meloy, Quasi, Team Dresch, Summer Cannibals, Máscaras, Chanti Darling (DJ Set) and speakers City Commisioner Chloe Eudaly and Gregory McKelvey of Portland’s Resistance.

Lola’s will be hosting information booths representing many of portland’s local non-profit organizations, featuring a DJ set by Kathy Foster.

Admission is $20 or $50VIP and there are also a limited amount of free tickets for those who sign up to volunteer with WAVE (info on ticketing website when tickets go on sale). All ages welcome.

