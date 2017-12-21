 Calendar Home
Hawks View Cellars
20210 SW Conzelmann Road, Sherwood, OR, 97140, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/december-after-hours-event/
Dec 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Hawks View Cellars December ‘After Hours&rsq

 

Ring in the holiday season with a festive After Hours gathering at Hawks View Cellars. Invite your holiday guests to join you for a casual celebration of the season on Thursday, December 21st. Enjoy a flight of Hawks View wine paired with local food provided by Field Day Feasts & Gatherings in our beautiful Fermentation Hall.

 

Tickets: http://www.hawksviewcellars.com/product/HV-After-Hours-Ticket---December.

Hawks View Cellars
Hawks View Cellars 20210 20210 SW Conzelmann Road, Sherwood, OR, 97140, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

