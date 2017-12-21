Hawks View Cellars December ‘After Hours&rsq

Ring in the holiday season with a festive After Hours gathering at Hawks View Cellars. Invite your holiday guests to join you for a casual celebration of the season on Thursday, December 21st. Enjoy a flight of Hawks View wine paired with local food provided by Field Day Feasts & Gatherings in our beautiful Fermentation Hall.

Tickets: http://www.hawksviewcellars.com/product/HV-After-Hours-Ticket---December.