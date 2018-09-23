Harvest Tour & Vintner's Lunch Series

Spend a Sunday afternoon in September at Lange Estate for a firsthand perspective of harvest at our working winery and vineyard. We will be hosting a Harvest Tasting Tour & Vintner’s Lunch series from 11am to 1pm on September 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th. Reservations are required to participate and each tour is capped at 15 people. To ensure a relaxing and intimate experience for our guests, we kindly request that all visitors be at least 21 years of age.



This guided afternoon will introduce you to Lange Estate’s carefully cultivated and manage LIVE Certified & Salmon Safe vineyard property through the specific lens of our meticulous harvest program.



Follow up the enological tour with a tasting of Lange Estate’s artisanal portfolio of terroir-focused, hand-crafted varietals – including Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Enjoy your wine with a scrumptious Vintner’s Lunch catered by our sister-company, Domaine Trouvère Wine Café.



Vintner’s Lunch Options (Choose One Per Person):

- Le Vigneron Sandwich (Salami, Provolone and Arugula with Grey Poupon Dijon on an artisan Ciabatta Roll)

- Le Toscan (Tuscan Turkey and Provolone with Pesto and Arugula on an artisan Ciabatta Roll)

- Le Jardin (Briar Rose Chèvre and fresh Tomatoes with Cucumber, Mixed Greens and Sprouts finished with Red Ridge Farms Olive Oil and Fresh Cracked Pepper)

- Gluten-free Garden Salad (Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Red Ridge Farms Olive Oil and Caramelized Balsamic Vinegar with dried Cranberries and Fresh Cracked Pepper).



Each Vintner’s Lunch comes with a small-batch cookie and potato crisps. Please confirm your desired Vintner’s Lunch selection in the Order Notes.



ITINERARY

Meet At Lange Estate Winery by 11:00am

Enjoy A Scenic Vineyard Walk

Sample Grapes Off The Vine

Learn About The Harvest Process

Indulge in our Reserve Wine Tasting paired with a Vintner’s Lunch.



$44 Club Member \ $55 Non-Club Member



Harvest Tours are limited to 15 people and are offered at 11am on September 9th, September 16th, September 23rd and September 30th.



Questions or dietary concerns? Contact tim@langewinery.com.

Fee: $44-55