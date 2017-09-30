 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/harvest-party-featuring-red-hills-market/
All Dates:Sep 30, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Harvest Party Featuring Red Hills Market

Join us in the Winter’s Hill Estate Winery for an afternoon of eating and drinking to celebrate the 2017 Harvest. The bounty of the season will be on full display as harvest will have just begun. This is your chance to see all the action while sitting back with a glass of estate grown Pinot Noir, and enjoying the breathtaking views of the Coastal Mountains. Red Hills Market Chefs will be cooking everything in their mobile wood-fired oven.

Food will be served from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

Menu:
BBQ pork sliders with house slaw
Paprika sweet potato wedges dipped in aioli
Fire roasted delicata squash, parmesan, fried basil, toasted ground pecans and a saba drizzle

Early Bird $30-includes food & wine (price goes up to $35 on Sept 8th) Reserve your spot today!

Wine Club $25-email Paul@wintershillwine.com or call 503-864-4592 to reserve your spot

Powered by Eventbrite

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harvest-party-featuring-red-hills-market-tickets-36763318074?aff=es2\.

