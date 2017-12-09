 Calendar Home
Location:EWC Winery
Map:255 Madison Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-342-2600
Email:jeff@eugenewinecellars.com
Website:http://www.eugenewinecellars.com
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Harvest Party and Bruce Biehl's Birthday

Join us to celebrate the 2017 Harvest and to toast our founder and Managing Partner as he turns 60.

We will have a rockin' blues band, The Blue Roosters playing at 7pm.

All of our wines will be available for tasting. We will have special Harvest Celebration pricing for all of our wines.

Plenty of parking at 280 Jefferson Street.

5-10pm. Live music with The Blue Roosters! Food, case sales!

