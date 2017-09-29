Harvest Lunch | 2010 Winderlea Legacy Pinot noir

It’s our annual Harvest Celebration lunch! The bounty of the season will be on full display in the vineyard and on the table. Join us in the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate.



The day begins at noon with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at 1pm, paired with a selection of our current releases and a specially selected library wine.

$65 per person, inclusive

Lunch prepared by Chef Eric Fergueson & Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2010 Winderlea Legacy Pinot noir

To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

Please note, this lunch begins an hour later than the rest of the series. The tasting room is closed for the day for this event.