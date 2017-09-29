 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/harvest-lunch-2010-winderlea-legacy-pinot-noir/
All Dates:Sep 29, 2017 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Harvest Lunch | 2010 Winderlea Legacy Pinot noir

It’s our annual Harvest Celebration lunch! The bounty of the season will be on full display in the vineyard and on the table.  Join us in the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate.

The day begins at noon with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at 1pm, paired with a selection of our current releases and a specially selected library wine.

$65 per person, inclusive

Lunch prepared by Chef Eric Fergueson & Jody Kropf of Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2010 Winderlea Legacy Pinot noir

To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

Please note, this lunch begins an hour later than the rest of the series. The tasting room is closed for the day for this event. 

It’s our annual Harvest Celebration lunch! The bounty of the season will be on full display in the vineyard and on the table.  Join us in the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate.The day begins at noon with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course ...
Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Winderlea Vineyard and Winery 97115 8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
September (2017)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS