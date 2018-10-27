 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Serene Wine Lounge at Sentinel
Map:1038 SW Alder St., Portland, Oregon 97205
Phone: 503.850.7001
Email:info@domaineserene.com
Website:http://domaineserenewinelounge.com/events/
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Harvest in the City

Domaine Serene presents a four weekend series beginning October 5th. “Harvest in the City,” will allow guests the opportunity to indulge in Domaine Serene’s finest wines, including the 2015 Winery Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2016 Triple Crown Chardonnay and the much anticipated, 2015 Aspect Pinot Noir, all paired with divine fall-inspired culinary dishes. Each weekend will feature a new and unique food and wine combination and an opportunity to experience the harvest process from vine to wine.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

