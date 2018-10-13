Harvest in the City

Domaine Serene presents a four weekend series beginning October 5th. “Harvest in the City,” will allow guests the opportunity to indulge in Domaine Serene’s finest wines, including the 2015 Winery Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2016 Triple Crown Chardonnay and the much anticipated, 2015 Aspect Pinot Noir, all paired with divine fall-inspired culinary dishes. Each weekend will feature a new and unique food and wine combination and an opportunity to experience the harvest process from vine to wine.