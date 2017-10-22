Harvest Dinner at Pfeiffer Winery

What a year it has been with a cold and wet winter season, pushing harvest back almost a month! Celebrate the 2017 harvest and completion of crush! Enjoy delicious harvest tapas and dinner buffet, prepared by owners Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Listen to the stories of this year’s harvest from the winemakers and helpers. Reservations required.

Fee: $55-$65