 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Winery
Map:25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, Oregon 97448
Website:http://https://pfeiffer-winery.ticketleap.com/harvest-dinner-2017/details
All Dates:Oct 22, 2017 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Dinner at Pfeiffer Winery

What a year it has been with a cold and wet winter season, pushing harvest back almost a month! Celebrate the 2017 harvest and completion of crush! Enjoy delicious harvest tapas and dinner buffet, prepared by owners Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Listen to the stories of this year’s harvest from the winemakers and helpers. Reservations required.

 

Fee: $55-$65

What a year it has been with a cold and wet winter season, pushing harvest back almost a month!

Pfeiffer Winery
Pfeiffer Winery 25040 25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, Oregon 97448
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS