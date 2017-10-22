|Location:
|Pfeiffer Winery
|Map:
|25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, Oregon 97448
|Website:
|http://https://pfeiffer-winery.ticketleap.com/harvest-dinner-2017/details
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner at Pfeiffer Winery
What a year it has been with a cold and wet winter season, pushing harvest back almost a month! Celebrate the 2017 harvest and completion of crush! Enjoy delicious harvest tapas and dinner buffet, prepared by owners Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Listen to the stories of this year’s harvest from the winemakers and helpers. Reservations required.
Fee: $55-$65
