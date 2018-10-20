 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Winery
Map:25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 541-998-2828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://www.pfeifferwinery.com
All Dates:Oct 20, 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Harvest Dinner & 35th Anniversary Celebration!

October 20th 2018 4-7pm


Join us as we celebrate 35 Years as a Premium Vineyard!
We had to reschedule our 35th Anniversary Celebration this summer, so we decided what better time to celebrate the vineyard than harvest-time?

A special appearance and concert by world-renowned artist Sergei Teleshev!
Complimentary Bloody Mary Shooters and Champagne toast to celebrate.
No-host wine bar.

Limited seating, RSVP's and pre-payment required.

Mouthwatering Menu by Oakway Catering
Appetizers:
Brie & Marlalade in Puff Pastry Purse ~ Devil on Horseback (fig stuffed with blue cheese and wrapped in bacon) ~ cherry tomato stuffed with whipped goat cheese & chives.

Soup & Salad:
Lobster bisque with creme fraiche & taragon oil ~ Salad of apple, butternut squash, toasted walnut & champagne vinaigrette on a bed of butter lettuce.

Entree Course:
Braised boneless short ribs with Pfeiffer port wine reduction ~ duo of sweet potato & mashed potato ~ bacon brussel sprouts.

Dessert:
We can't tell you everything!

Get your tickets today! 541-998-2828 or www.pfeifferwinery.com

 

Fee: $79.00

Pfeiffer Winery
Pfeiffer Winery 25040 25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
