Harvest Dinner & 35th Anniversary Celebration!

October 20th 2018 4-7pm





Join us as we celebrate 35 Years as a Premium Vineyard!

We had to reschedule our 35th Anniversary Celebration this summer, so we decided what better time to celebrate the vineyard than harvest-time?



A special appearance and concert by world-renowned artist Sergei Teleshev!

Complimentary Bloody Mary Shooters and Champagne toast to celebrate.

No-host wine bar.



Limited seating, RSVP's and pre-payment required.



Mouthwatering Menu by Oakway Catering

Appetizers:

Brie & Marlalade in Puff Pastry Purse ~ Devil on Horseback (fig stuffed with blue cheese and wrapped in bacon) ~ cherry tomato stuffed with whipped goat cheese & chives.



Soup & Salad:

Lobster bisque with creme fraiche & taragon oil ~ Salad of apple, butternut squash, toasted walnut & champagne vinaigrette on a bed of butter lettuce.



Entree Course:

Braised boneless short ribs with Pfeiffer port wine reduction ~ duo of sweet potato & mashed potato ~ bacon brussel sprouts.



Dessert:

We can't tell you everything!



Get your tickets today! 541-998-2828 or www.pfeifferwinery.com





Fee: $79.00