|Location:
|Pfeiffer Winery
|Map:
|25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|541-998-2828
|Email:
|wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.pfeifferwinery.com
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner & 35th Anniversary Celebration!
Harvest Dinner & Anniversary Celebration!
October 20th 2018 4-7pm
Join us as we celebrate 35 Years as a Premium Vineyard!
We had to reschedule our 35th Anniversary Celebration this summer, so we decided what better time to celebrate the vineyard than harvest-time?
A special appearance and concert by world-renowned artist Sergei Teleshev!
Complimentary Bloody Mary Shooters and Champagne toast to celebrate.
No-host wine bar.
Limited seating, RSVP's and pre-payment required.
Mouthwatering Menu by Oakway Catering
Appetizers:
Brie & Marlalade in Puff Pastry Purse ~ Devil on Horseback (fig stuffed with blue cheese and wrapped in bacon) ~ cherry tomato stuffed with whipped goat cheese & chives.
Soup & Salad:
Lobster bisque with creme fraiche & taragon oil ~ Salad of apple, butternut squash, toasted walnut & champagne vinaigrette on a bed of butter lettuce.
Entree Course:
Braised boneless short ribs with Pfeiffer port wine reduction ~ duo of sweet potato & mashed potato ~ bacon brussel sprouts.
Dessert:
We can't tell you everything!
Get your tickets today! 541-998-2828 or www.pfeifferwinery.com
Fee: $79.00
