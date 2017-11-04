|Location:
|Helvetia Winery - Jakob Yungen House
|Map:
|23269 NW Yungen Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
|Phone:
|503-647-7596
|Email:
|info@helvetiawinery.com
|Website:
|http://helvetiawinery.com/
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner 2017
Chef Dave Clark is back with a four course feast to celebrate the completion of harvest. Wine pairings are included with each course. Seating is limited! So reserve your seats now!
Fee: $65
