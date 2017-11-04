 Calendar Home
Location:Helvetia Winery - Jakob Yungen House
Map:23269 NW Yungen Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Phone: 503-647-7596
Email:info@helvetiawinery.com
Website:http://helvetiawinery.com/
All Dates:Nov 4, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Dinner 2017

Chef Dave Clark is back with a four course feast to celebrate the completion of harvest. Wine pairings are included with each course. Seating is limited! So reserve your seats now!

 

Fee: $65

