|Location:
|Left Coast Estate
|Map:
|4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|Phone:
|503-831-4916
|Email:
|hospitality@leftcoastcellars.com
|Website:
|http://leftcoastcellars.com
|All Dates:
Harvest Dinner
On the eve of harvest we invite you out into the vineyards for a special dinner. Share this elegant evening with us among the vines on September 8th for our annual Harvest Dinner. A five-course meal will be provided by our very talented house chefs, uniquely paired with Left Coast wines. Spectacular sunset views serve as a fitting finale to this memorable event.
Fee: $125