Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastcellars.com
Website:http://leftcoastcellars.com
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvest Dinner

On the eve of harvest we invite you out into the vineyards for a special dinner. Share this elegant evening with us among the vines on September 8th for our annual Harvest Dinner. A five-course meal will be provided by our very talented house chefs, uniquely paired with Left Coast wines. Spectacular sunset views serve as a fitting finale to this memorable event.

 

Fee: $125

