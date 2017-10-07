Harvest Dinner

Share an evening amidst the excitement of harvest with second generation vintners Luisa and Maria Ponzi as they uncork the 2015 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays for the first time. Preview the wines from the winery's milestone 45th year and hear from Winemaker Luisa Ponzi as she speaks about wines and the current 2017 harvest.Enjoy the 2015 Single Vineyard cuvées alongside an autumn-inspired, five-course dinner by Winery Culinary Director, Thomas Ghinazzi. This event is your exclusive opportunity to purchase these limited wines before they are returned to the cellar. They will officially release later this winter. Prix fixe menu. Substitutions politely declined.

Fee: $150 per guest