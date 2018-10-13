 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.cdtvineyard.com/event/fall-wine-club-pick-up-event/
All Dates:Oct 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Harvest Celebration & Cellar Tour

Harvest 2018 is in full force, and we want you to join us during this exciting time at the winery.  On Saturday, October 13, owner and winemaker Scott Neal will give two guided tours at 11 am and 2 pm, through the cellar so you can experience all the smells, tastes, and colors of harvest. After the tour, relax in the tasting room with a special flight of eight wines including a library Pinot Noir.



Club Members: Complimentary | General: $40 per person.

The tasting fee includes a tour, the special harvest flight, and small bites. Spots on the tours are limited, so RSVP at event@cdtvineyard.com or 503-883-4111 to secure your place.

 

Fee: $40

Join us during this exciting time at the winery for our 2018 harvest celebration and cellar tour.

