Harvest Celebration & Cellar Tour

Harvest 2018 is in full force, and we want you to join us during this exciting time at the winery. On Saturday, October 13, owner and winemaker Scott Neal will give two guided tours at 11 am and 2 pm, through the cellar so you can experience all the smells, tastes, and colors of harvest. After the tour, relax in the tasting room with a special flight of eight wines including a library Pinot Noir.







Club Members: Complimentary | General: $40 per person.



The tasting fee includes a tour, the special harvest flight, and small bites. Spots on the tours are limited, so RSVP at event@cdtvineyard.com or 503-883-4111 to secure your place.

Fee: $40