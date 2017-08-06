 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines
Map:14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/hamacher-uncorked-summer-painting-class/
All Dates:Aug 6, 2017 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Hamacher Uncorked! Summer Painting Class

Uncork your inner artist! Enjoy a glass or a bottle of your favorite Hamacher wine at our vineyard, while local painting instructor, Dawning Mcginnis guides you through the steps to paint your own masterpiece to take home. Tickets include the painting class and light bites. Wine purchases are additional, but membership discounts apply! Limited seating. Sign up today!

Tickets: http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/HAMACHER-UNCORKED--SUMMER-PAINTING-CLASS?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&.

Uncork your inner artist! Enjoy a glass or a bottle of your favorite Hamacher wine at our vineyard, while local painting instructor, Dawning Mcginnis guides you through the steps to paint your own masterpiece to take home. Tickets include the painting class and light bites. Wine purchases are additional, but membership discounts apply! Limited seating. Sign up today! Tickets: http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/HAMACHER-UNCORKED--SUMMER-PAINTING-CLASS?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&.
Hamacher Wines
Hamacher Wines 14665 14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007, USA
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS