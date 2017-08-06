Hamacher Uncorked! Summer Painting Class

Uncork your inner artist! Enjoy a glass or a bottle of your favorite Hamacher wine at our vineyard, while local painting instructor, Dawning Mcginnis guides you through the steps to paint your own masterpiece to take home. Tickets include the painting class and light bites. Wine purchases are additional, but membership discounts apply! Limited seating. Sign up today!

Tickets: http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/HAMACHER-UNCORKED--SUMMER-PAINTING-CLASS?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&.