|Location:
|Hamacher Wines
|Map:
|14665 SW Winery Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
|Phone:
|503-628-1910
|Email:
|kaylee@hamacherwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.hamacherwines.com/News---Events/Events
|All Dates:
Hamacher Uncorked! Summer Painting Class
Uncork your inner artist! Enjoy a glass or a bottle of your favorite Hamacher wine at our vineyard, while local painting instructor, Dawning Mcginnis guides you through the steps to paint your own masterpiece to take home. Tickets include the painting class and light bites. Wine purchases are additional, but membership discounts apply! Limited seating. Sign up today!
Fee: $55 and $47 for members
Sip and Paint in the Vineyard!