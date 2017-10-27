 Calendar Home
Location:Valhalla Winery
Map:23785 Hwy 126, Veneta, Oregon 97487
Phone: 541.935.9711
Website:http://https://www.eugenecascadescoast.org/event/halloween-soiree-at-valhalla-winery/37695/
All Dates:Oct 27, 2017 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Halloween Soiree at Valhalla Winery

Valhalla Winery presents their 5th annual Halloween Soiree! Dance the ghouls away with music by DJ Nate Robertson. This Halloween don't miss costume contests, photo ops, award winning wines, local microbrews and cider on tap with food for purchase and champagne jello shots. This is a 21+ only event.

 

Fee: $5-$10

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
