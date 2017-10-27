Halloween Soiree at Valhalla Winery

Valhalla Winery presents their 5th annual Halloween Soiree! Dance the ghouls away with music by DJ Nate Robertson. This Halloween don't miss costume contests, photo ops, award winning wines, local microbrews and cider on tap with food for purchase and champagne jello shots. This is a 21+ only event.

Fee: $5-$10