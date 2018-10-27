Halloween Costume Party

Maragas Winery’s HaLLOWEEN Costume Party!





Saturday Oct. 27, beginning at 7:00 pm.

Our Theme: The Addams Family!

$25 per person (Advance ticket sales $20 - so get your tickets now and save a few bucks!)

Ticket includes:

* A commemorative crystal wine glass, with a glass pour of one of three of our medal winning wines.

* Private DJ to play music for a spooktacular evening of dancing

* Dance Party

* Complimentary Hors D'oeuvres



* Fire Pits for lounging and enjoying the night sky



* Grand Prizes for best costumes!



~~~~~~~~~

Club members will be enjoying their discounts for bottled wine purchases!

Tickets in advance by calling (541-546-5464) or at the door up to the day of the event. available at the door.

Here are some particulars:

This is a costume party, so please come in costume! There will be prizes for the best male and best female costume.

Club Members advance purchase tickets are $17 (two available per membership at this price).

For this event, please keep in mind:

∆ All drinks beyond the glass of wine with your ticket are available for purchase and we'll have hors d'oeuvres, (so no outside food or beverages please)

∆ The event will take place inside and outside the winery - we'll have fires to gather round outside (dress appropriately for warmth). And, since we're a working farm, no pets please.





Fee: $20 adv/ $25 at door