Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 US-97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: (541) 546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:http://www.maragaswinery.com/events
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Halloween Costume Party

Maragas Winery’s HaLLOWEEN Costume Party!


Saturday Oct. 27, beginning at 7:00 pm.
Our Theme: The Addams Family!
$25 per person (Advance ticket sales $20 - so get your tickets now and save a few bucks!)
Ticket includes:
* A commemorative crystal wine glass, with a glass pour of one of three of our medal winning wines.
* Private DJ to play music for a spooktacular evening of dancing
* Dance Party
* Complimentary Hors D'oeuvres

* Fire Pits for lounging and enjoying the night sky

* Grand Prizes for best costumes!

~~~~~~~~~
Club members will be enjoying their discounts for bottled wine purchases!
Tickets in advance by calling (541-546-5464) or at the door up to the day of the event. available at the door.
Here are some particulars:
This is a costume party, so please come in costume! There will be prizes for the best male and best female costume.
Club Members advance purchase tickets are $17 (two available per membership at this price).
For this event, please keep in mind:
∆ All drinks beyond the glass of wine with your ticket are available for purchase and we'll have hors d'oeuvres, (so no outside food or beverages please)
∆ The event will take place inside and outside the winery - we'll have fires to gather round outside (dress appropriately for warmth). And, since we're a working farm, no pets please.

 

Fee: $20 adv/ $25 at door

Join us for the costume dance party of the year! Ages 21+ come ready for wine and a good time!

Maragas Winery
15523 US-97, Culver, Oregon 97734
