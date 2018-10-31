 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/halloween-at-left-coast.html
All Dates:Oct 31, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Halloween at Left Coast!

For those of you who celebrate Halloween, visit our Tasting Room in costume and receive a complimentary tasting. Candy treats will be available for the young trick or treaters too!

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

