|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Hallo Wine Walk
Celebrate like an adult! All treats, no tricks.... this year it's HalloWINE!
We invite you come, costumed or not, and taste the impressive wines of the Columbia River Gorge! Sip on complimentary tastings at all 7 of our downtown tasting rooms, and enjoy discounts from local restaurants and boutiques along the way.
Fee: $30