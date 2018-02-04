|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036625323
|Email:
|ksmith@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://18748 NE Laughlin Road
|All Dates:
Gumbo Making Class
Work with Chef David Dufour to learn how to make the perfect roux for a savory gumbo. In addition to a hands-on cooking experience, you will have the opportunity to hone your knife skills for efficient cooking. Cooking is only fun with wine, and you will enjoy a glass of wine as part of your ticket fee, in addition to all the materials, professional instruction, a glass of wine, and lots of fun. Additional wine can be purchased.
Fee: $45.00
Celebrate Mardi Gras with a gumbo class.