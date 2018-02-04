Gumbo Making Class

Work with Chef David Dufour to learn how to make the perfect roux for a savory gumbo. In addition to a hands-on cooking experience, you will have the opportunity to hone your knife skills for efficient cooking. Cooking is only fun with wine, and you will enjoy a glass of wine as part of your ticket fee, in addition to all the materials, professional instruction, a glass of wine, and lots of fun. Additional wine can be purchased.

Fee: $45.00