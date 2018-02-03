 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:ksmith@saffronfields.com
Website:http://18748 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Feb 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Feb 4, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Gumbo Making Class

Work with Chef David Dufour to learn how to make the perfect roux for a savory gumbo. In addition to a hands-on cooking experience, you will have the opportunity to hone your knife skills for efficient cooking. Cooking is only fun with wine, and you will enjoy a glass of wine as part of your ticket fee, in addition to all the materials, professional instruction, a glass of wine, and lots of fun. Additional wine can be purchased.

Fee: $45.00

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a gumbo class.

