Guillen Family Benefit: Wine Sale and Tasting

Saturday, November 24, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hosted at Winter’s Hill Estate

6451 NE Hilltop Ln

Dayton, OR 97114



It is with great sorrow that we had to say goodbye to a wonderful friend, and fellow winemaker, Jesus Guillen. Jesus lost a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. To help raise funds to cover his medical bills, and to insure a promising future for his ten-year-old son, Adrian, we at Winter’s Hill Estate are hosting a one day only wine sale and tasting. We will only be sampling and selling Guillen Family wines. All tasting fees, and wine purchases will go directly to the Guillen Family. Oregon Wine was built by the founding families through years and decades of working together as a community, and now is your chance to give back to an Oregon Wine Family in need.



Sincerely,



Winter’s Hill Estate

503-864-4593

paul@wintershillwine.com







Statement from White Rose Estate:



It is with great sorrow and sadness that we announce the untimely death of our beloved winemaker, Jesus Guillen. After a brief, unexpected battle with cancer, Jesus passed on the night of November 5th at the far too young age of 38, and is survived by his wife, Yuliana, and son Adrian. Jesus moved to Oregon in 2002 after graduating from the Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua with a degree in Computer Systems Engineering. He began his wine career working in the vineyards for Patricia Green Cellars and later alongside his father, Jesus Sr., at White Rose Estate. Greg Sanders, owner of White Rose Estate, recognized Jesus’s interest and passion for wine, along with his keen intellect, and offered him a job in the cellar. Jesus seized the opportunity and dedicated himself to his craft, becoming the head winemaker at White Rose Estate in 2008. Meanwhile, in 2006, Jesus received a small amount of fruit from Vista Hills Vineyard from vines that had been damaged by voles in the drought-stricken season. Originally, the fruit was going to be discarded, yet Jesus ended up turning it into beautiful wine with his skill and intuition. This wine became the start of what is now Guillen Family Wines.



In addition to his accomplishments and numerous accolades as a talented and innovative winemaker with both Guillen Family Wines and White Rose Estate, Jesus was above all an amazing man, a loving father, a dedicated husband, a caring son, a great brother and an inspiration and joy to all he knew, worked with or merely crossed paths with. He was the kindest and most patient, humble and caring person you could meet. He broke barriers, inspired many, and could light up a room with his smile or laugh. He will always be remembered in the highest regard. His legacy will continue and will open paths for others. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him, and those he touched through his Wines Made in Beautiful Oregon, Por Manos Mexicanas.

Fee: $15 tasting