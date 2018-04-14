|Location:
|Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:
|306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone:
|5035379158
Email:
|info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:
|http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:
Guest Winemaker: Varnum Vintners
Cyler Varnum of Varnum Vintners returns for a Second Saturday guest winemaker spot. His wines are always a hit, so if you missed him last year, this is a great chance to taste his new vintages. One tasting fee includes wines from both wineries.
Fee: $15
Cyler Varnum is today's "homeless" guest winemaker.