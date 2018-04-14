 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035379158
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Apr 14, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker: Varnum Vintners

Cyler Varnum of Varnum Vintners returns for a Second Saturday guest winemaker spot. His wines are always a hit, so if you missed him last year, this is a great chance to taste his new vintages. One tasting fee includes wines from both wineries.

 

Fee: $15

Cyler Varnum is today's "homeless" guest winemaker.

Anam Cara Tasting Room
Anam Cara Tasting Room 97132 306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS