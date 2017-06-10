 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:Anam Cara Tasting Room, OR 97132
Phone: 503 537 9150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Jun 10, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker: Matt Driscoll, Wildaire

Meet winemaker Matt Discoll and collect a bottle or two of his outstanding wines. Each Second Saturday, we host a winemaker without a tasting room of their own, and this is a repeat visit for this popular winemaker. Special wine tasting flight includes wines from both Anam Cara and Wildaire.

Fee: $15

Second Saturday guest winery is Wildaire

