Guest Winemaker: Matt Driscoll, Wildaire
Meet winemaker Matt Discoll and collect a bottle or two of his outstanding wines. Each Second Saturday, we host a winemaker without a tasting room of their own, and this is a repeat visit for this popular winemaker. Special wine tasting flight includes wines from both Anam Cara and Wildaire.
Fee: $15
Second Saturday guest winery is Wildaire