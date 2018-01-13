 Calendar Home
Guest Winemaker: LUJON's John Derthick

Back by popular demand! Welcome John Derthik who will pour his impressive Walla Walla big reds: the 2014 Malbec, 2014 Syrah, and 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon. Those in the know are familiar with John's wines and their outstanding value. Swing by and collect some of his warming winter wines while you can. He brings extra cases but always seems to sell out!

One $15 tasting fee includes wines from Lujon and Anam Cara, waived with a two-bottle purchase. 

 

Lujon wines featured at Anam Cara Cellars - today only!

