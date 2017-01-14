Guest Winemaker: John Derthick, Lujon

Welcome back to John Derthick and his small production Lujon wines! Always a guest favorite, he'll bring several of his Big Reds to taste and purchase including his Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, as well as the delicious Red Blend (at just $15.00!). John joins us as a 'homeless' guest winemaker without a tasting room of his own. This is a special opportunity to meet the man behind these popular wines and pick up a bottle or six for your cellar. One tasting fee includes wines from both Anam Cara and Lujon.

Fee: $15, waived with 2-bottle purchase