Location:Anam Cara Cellars
Map:306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Jan 14, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker: John Derthick, Lujon

Welcome back to John Derthick and his small production Lujon wines! Always a guest favorite, he'll bring several of his Big Reds to taste and purchase including his Walla Walla Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, as well as the delicious Red Blend (at just $15.00!). John joins us as a 'homeless' guest winemaker without a tasting room of his own. This is a special opportunity to meet the man behind these popular wines and pick up a bottle or six for your cellar. One tasting fee includes wines from both Anam Cara and Lujon.

 

Fee: $15, waived with 2-bottle purchase

306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
