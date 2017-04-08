Guest Winemaker: Jay McDonald of EiEiO

Jay McDonald was the guy in college who kept wine in his fridge instead of beer, an interest that would grow into a passion and evolve into a career. Jay’s interest in wine led him to Oregon and - now - to be the newest "Homeless" Second Saturday Guest Winemaker in our series. Tasting includes wines from both Anam Cara and EiEiO.

Also on board for the day: Artist Reception for Newberg High and George Fox graduate, Christine Joy.

Fee: $15, waived with 2-bottle purchase