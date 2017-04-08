 Calendar Home
Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503 537 9150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Apr 8, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Winemaker: Jay McDonald of EiEiO

Jay McDonald was the guy in college who kept wine in his fridge instead of beer, an interest that would grow into a passion and evolve into a career. Jay’s interest in wine led him to Oregon and - now - to be the newest "Homeless" Second Saturday Guest Winemaker in our series. Tasting includes wines from both Anam Cara and EiEiO.
Also on board for the day: Artist Reception for Newberg High and George Fox graduate, Christine Joy.

 

Fee: $15, waived with 2-bottle purchase

Taste Jay McDonald's wines today.

