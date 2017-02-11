Guest Wine Winemakers: Cyler and Taralyn Varnum

Meet Cyler and Taralyn Varnum of Varnum Vintners. They'll bring their brand new (very romantic) 2016 Pinot Noir Rose as well as an early showing of their 2015 Pinot and more. We'll serve special salmon appetizers for the occasion alongside a flight that also includes wines from Anam Cara.

Fee: $15 includes wines from both wineries