Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Guest Wine Winemakers: Cyler and Taralyn Varnum

Meet Cyler and Taralyn Varnum of Varnum Vintners. They'll bring their brand new (very romantic) 2016 Pinot Noir Rose as well as an early showing of their 2015 Pinot and more. We'll serve special salmon appetizers for the occasion alongside a flight that also includes wines from Anam Cara.

 

Fee: $15 includes wines from both wineries

Anam Cara Tasting Room
Anam Cara Tasting Room 97132 306 North Main, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

