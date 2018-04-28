Guest Chef and Winemaker Dinner

Winemaker: Remy Wines

Guest Chef: Lion and Owl

For more than 20 years the best chefs and winemakers from around Oregon have joined forces at Steamboat Inn to create a special night of food, drink, and friendship. Reserve your place at the table and join the tradition. thesteamboatinn.com 541-498-2230

The evening starts at 7pm in the Library with appetizers and moves to the dining room for a multi course meal paired with wine and followed by dessert. Reservations are required.

$100 per person

