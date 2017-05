Grower Sunday with Dai Crisp

Join us Sunday for our second Grower Sunday. Come meet Dai Crisp, owner of Temperance Hill Vineyard, and a pioneer of the biodynamic movement.

We’ll be pouring 2009 – 2014 Brooks Temperance Hill Pinot Noir and Dai may just bring a wine or two from his Lumos winery.

No cost to join us.