Location:Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot
Map:400 NE Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:grizzly.grape.stomp@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.grizzlygrapestomp.com/
All Dates:Oct 20, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Check In closes at 12:30pm

Grizzly Grape Stomp

Come have a STOMPING good time attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the most people stomping grapes at ONE TIME!

On October 20th, join up to 1,500 grape stompers as we stomp - or tread- for 3 1/2 minutes to set a new world record, breaking Spain's current world record of 977 stompers.

Gather at 400 NE Baker St in McMinnville Oregon, beginning at 11am to check in. Must be checked in by 12:30pm with the stomp about 1pm.

Local food carts will be on site for the event. McMinnville's historic Third Street is just one block away. Look for special "STOMPING Great Deals" at participating businesses and restaurants.

Registration is now open at www.grizzlygrapestomp.com and includes a commemorative t-shirt for all Stompers.

Bring your feet, your family's feet, and your friends' feet to stomp your way into the record book!

McMinnville High School PTA Grad Night invites all Stompers to be a part of this Epic Quest. Proceeds will go to the Class of 2019’s graduation night, an inclusive event promoting a safe and sober grad night.

 

Fee: $35 Adult / $20 Student (grades 6-12)

Guinness World Record Attempt - Most People Treading Grapes Simultaneously at a Single Venue

