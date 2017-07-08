Great White Wine Festival at Left Coast

Join us for the first annual Great White Wine Festival! This is a party you won't want to miss with Top Willamette Valley Wineries showcasing some of the Valley's most interesting white wines at the beautiful Left Coast Estate. The Great White offers fun activities for the whole family. Explore the Left Coast Estate with unique tasting stations spread across the grounds. Specially crafted food stations will be serving menu items created to pair with the featured White Wines. Yard games will be available for all to enjoy as well as special carnival games with a chance to win prizes! The sunny summer afternoon will be accompanied by a variety of live music.

Visit leftcoastcellars.com for more details

$25 per person

Each ticket includes a complementary souvenir glass, 7 tasting samples and 3 game tickets.

Children 10 and under are free.

People aged 11-20, designated drivers and non-drinkers are admitted for $10. Non-drinkers will not be given any drink or game tickets at entry and will not be allowed to purchase drink tickets once inside the festival.