 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Cellars
Map:4225 OR-99W, Rickreall, OR 97371, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/great-white-wine-event/
All Dates:Jul 8, 2017

Great White Wine Event

Join us for the first annual Great White Wine Festival! This is a party you won’t want to miss with Top Willamette Wineries showcasing some of the Valley’s most interesting white wines at the beautiful Left Coast Estate. The Great White offers fun activities for the whole family. Explore the Left Coast Estate with unique tasting stations spread across the grounds. Specially crafted food stations will be serving menu items created to pair with the featured White Wines. Yard games will be available for all to enjoy as well as special carnival games with a chance to win prizes! The sunny summer afternoon will be accompanied by a variety of live music.

Please visit our website for more details at leftcoastcellars.com/events

Tickets: http://leftcoastcellars.orderport.net/merchandise/Events.

Join us for the first annual Great White Wine Festival! This is a party you won’t want to miss with Top Willamette Wineries showcasing some of the Valley’s most interesting white wines at the beautiful Left Coast Estate. The Great White offers fun activities for the whole family. Explore the Left Coast Estate with unique tasting stations spread across the grounds. Specially crafted food ...
Left Coast Cellars
Left Coast Cellars 97371 4225 OR-99W, Rickreall, OR 97371, USA
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS