Great White Wine Event

Join us for the first annual Great White Wine Festival! This is a party you won’t want to miss with Top Willamette Wineries showcasing some of the Valley’s most interesting white wines at the beautiful Left Coast Estate. The Great White offers fun activities for the whole family. Explore the Left Coast Estate with unique tasting stations spread across the grounds. Specially crafted food stations will be serving menu items created to pair with the featured White Wines. Yard games will be available for all to enjoy as well as special carnival games with a chance to win prizes! The sunny summer afternoon will be accompanied by a variety of live music.



Please visit our website for more details at leftcoastcellars.com/events

Tickets: http://leftcoastcellars.orderport.net/merchandise/Events.