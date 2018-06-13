|Location:
Left Coast Estate
4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
503-831-4916
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/great-red-dinner.html
Great Red Dinner
In celebration of the Great White Wine Festival, a multi-course meal with featured wines from each winery will kick off the weekend. Join wine industry professionals including the Left Coast Team for this elegant evening of enjoyment and camaraderie. Seating is limited to 60 seats, and reservations are required.
$70 per person, $60 for Club members
