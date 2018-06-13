 Calendar Home
Location:Left Coast Estate
Map:4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/great-red-dinner.html
All Dates:Jun 13, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Great Red Dinner

In celebration of the Great White Wine Festival, a multi-course meal with featured wines from each winery will kick off the weekend. Join wine industry professionals including the Left Coast Team for this elegant evening of enjoyment and camaraderie. Seating is limited to 60 seats, and reservations are required.

$70 per person, $60 for Club members

In celebration of the Great White Wine Festival, a multi-course meal with featured wines from each

Left Coast Estate
Left Coast Estate 97371 4225 N Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, Oregon 97371
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS