Location:Event Center
Map:10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 9719012177
Email:karyn@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 Southwest Youngberg Hill Road
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Grapevine Wreath-Making Class

Please join us for the 5th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Saturday, December 15 from 12 – 3 pm. We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath, and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. To help coax your muse, we’ll have holiday music and wine available for purchase. You are encouraged to bring your own decorations. Ticket cost also includes a wine tasting. Reservations are required. This is a popular even; December 8 is already sold out, so don’t wait to book your tickets.


http://www.cellarpass.com/5th-annual-wreath-making-party-tickets-3970?w=1

 

Fee: $15.00

Create it with the heart, build it with a glass of wine in your hand.

