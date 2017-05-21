|Location:
|Noble Estate Vineyard - Starting Line
|Map:
|29210 Gimpl Hill, Eugene, or 97402
|Phone:
|541-731-3507
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.pinkbuffaloracing.com/goh.html
|All Dates:
Grapes of Half
This 5th Annual Event in Willamette Valley wine country features scenic views of farmland, wildlife and vineyards. It is a point to point road half marathon. The start is at Noble Estate Winery with the first mile of a gradual downhill. The course is mostly flat until mile 7 - 9 where participants enjoy rolling hills. The course is flat until mile 12 where they tour Silvan Ridge Winery and finish at Sweet Cheeks Winery. The course limit is 4 hours. Participants can park at the finish line and be shuttled to the start line.
Fee: $60-70
Willamette Valley wine country half marathon near Eugene, Oregon.