|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com/calendar
|All Dates:
Grapes Devine Paint N' Party
Maxine Addington, of Paint N Party, will be here once again with a special host to coach your artistic side out of you! No experience necessary. It’ll be fun!
Please wear “painting clothes” – aprons will be provided.
Arrive early to get your favorite glass of wine, cocktail, and / or bite to eat.
Tickets – $35 per person
Pay with credit card at the following link to register for this event:
http://www.paintnpartyor.com/Thursday-March-16th-6-pm-Grapes-D-Vine-Barberry-p/barberry-grapesdvine-march-16.htm
Or sign up at The Barberry and pay cash (only) the night of!
“Come find your inner artist while enjoying a customized wine country menu designed for you and your creativity.”
See our specials menu at: www.thebarberry.com/
