Grapes Devine Paint N' Party

Maxine Addington, of Paint N Party, will be here once again with a special host to coach your artistic side out of you! No experience necessary. It’ll be fun!

Please wear “painting clothes” – aprons will be provided.
Arrive early to get your favorite glass of wine, cocktail, and / or bite to eat.

Tickets – $35 per person

Pay with credit card at the following link to register for this event:

http://www.paintnpartyor.com/Thursday-March-16th-6-pm-Grapes-D-Vine-Barberry-p/barberry-grapesdvine-march-16.htm

Or sign up at The Barberry and pay cash (only) the night of!

“Come find your inner artist while enjoying a customized wine country menu designed for you and your creativity.”

See our specials menu at: www.thebarberry.com/

Fee: $35

