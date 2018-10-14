 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/grape-to-glass-education-31832.html
All Dates:Oct 14, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Grape to Glass Education

Come on down to either tasting room and taste some grapes from right off the vine!

 

Fee: $Free

Cliff Creek Cellars
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

