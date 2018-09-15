Location: Maragas Winery Map: 15523 S.W. Hwy 97, Culver All Dates: Sep 15, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Grape Stomp 2018: The Love of the Grape!



Come join Maragas in traditional fashion for our annual grape stomp! Help us make our Estate Wine: Tootsie 2018!

Ticket Purchase Includes:

a commemorative glass with a pour of what will be the newly released San Francisco Chronicle medal winning 2016 Tootsie dessert wine. Taste your predecessor's talents!

The opportunity to massage our precious grapes with your beloved tootsies in one of our seasoned 1/2 barrels.

a Competition will also be held, but rather than basing the winner on quantity of juice produced, we're going to focus and select based on the creativity and beauty of the dance inside the barrel!

All to fantastic energizing music!

All drinks and food will be available for purchase at the Winery. Club members will be enjoying their discounts bottled wine purchases!

Tickets available by calling in Advance - 541-546-5464.$5 discount on for advance purchases made prior to the day of the event. Wine Club members, advance purchase cost is $17 (two available per membersihp at this price). All tickets are non-refundable, and the event will take place, rain or shine. Unless sold-out, Tickets also will be available at the door.

For this event, please keep in mind:

All drinks available for purchase (no outside food or beverages please)

We have free range livestock and farm dogs, so no pets please.

$20/person in advanced

$25/person at the door

$17/wine club member (pricing only available for two tickets/member)