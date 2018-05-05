Grand Tasting Hall Opening Celebration

Join the Lange Family as they launch into the summer season and Oregon Wine Month with the Grand Opening Celebration of their newest wine wing at the estate – the Grand Tasting Hall. Save The Date for May 5th, 2018.



It was more than thirty years ago when Don and Wendy Lange moved into the hills above Dundee and became one of the early-established wineries in the state of Oregon. Today, they and second-generation winemaker Jesse Lange commemorate their three-decade milestone with the opening of a new tasting room to better accommodate continued growth in Willamette Valley wine country traffic. Join us in toasting to the Grand Tasting Hall!



WHEN: May 5, 2018 from 2PM to 5PM



WHERE: Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards



DETAILS: Experience the sights and features of the new wine wing while delighting in some of the best that the Pacific Northwest offers – incredible views, striking wines, and mouthwatering eats. This focused open-house reception will feature rare and special Lange Estate sips from a commemorative glass accompanied by passed hors d'oeuvres, live music and a salute to our new Grand Tasting Hall from the Lange Family.



Tickets to this afternoon launch party are limited.



TICKETS: $75 Per Person / $65 Wine Club Members (limit of 4 discounted tickets per Wine Club Membership. Promo Code needed for discounted tickets. Contact wineclub@langewinery.com if you haven't received your code.)

