Location:Tumwater Vineyard
Map:375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: 503 454 0208
Email:sales@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:http://www.tumwatervineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 6, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Grand Opening

Come and join us at the grand opening for Tumwater Vineyard.
We will be celebrating Sunday the 6th of August from 12 to 5:30 pm.
Enjoy food paired with our award-winning wines, music from 1 to 4 pm and local artist and vendors. 

Fee: $35 ($30 for club members)

Come and join us at the grand opening for Tumwater Vineyard. Wine, food, art, vendors & music.

Tumwater Vineyard
Tumwater Vineyard 97068 375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

