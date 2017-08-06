|Location:
|Tumwater Vineyard
|Map:
|375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
|Phone:
|503 454 0208
|Email:
|sales@tumwatervineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.tumwatervineyard.com
|All Dates:
Grand Opening
Come and join us at the grand opening for Tumwater Vineyard.
We will be celebrating Sunday the 6th of August from 12 to 5:30 pm.
Enjoy food paired with our award-winning wines, music from 1 to 4 pm and local artist and vendors.
Fee: $35 ($30 for club members)
