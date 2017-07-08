 Calendar Home
Location:Cramoisi Vineyard
Map:8670 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/gourmet-picnic-with-winemaker/
All Dates:Jul 8, 2017 11:30 am - 2:00 pm

Gourmet Picnic With Winemaker

Join Winemaker Drew Voit and Cramoisi Proprietors to experience both Harper Voit and Cramoisi boutique wines with a gourmet picnic in the vineyard.

Only 20 Spots available. Please reserve by calling 503-583-1536 or send an email to sofia@cramoisivineyard.com

Tickets: http://www.cramoisivineyard/events.

