Gourmet Picnic With Winemaker

Join Winemaker Drew Voit and Cramoisi Proprietors to experience both Harper Voit and Cramoisi boutique wines with a gourmet picnic in the vineyard.

Only 20 Spots available. Please reserve by calling 503-583-1536 or send an email to sofia@cramoisivineyard.com

Tickets: http://www.cramoisivineyard/events.