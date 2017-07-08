|Location:
|Cramoisi Vineyard
|Map:
|8670 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/gourmet-picnic-with-winemaker/
|All Dates:
Gourmet Picnic With Winemaker
Join Winemaker Drew Voit and Cramoisi Proprietors to experience both Harper Voit and Cramoisi boutique wines with a gourmet picnic in the vineyard.
Only 20 Spots available. Please reserve by calling 503-583-1536 or send an email to sofia@cramoisivineyard.com
Tickets: http://www.cramoisivineyard/events.