Gorge Wine Weekend

For one delightful weekend we're bringing together wine lovers, winemakers, winegrowers, and chefs to celebrate the finale of the season - the completion of harvest. You are invited to join us.



Over this 3-day celebration, multiple events are offered throughout the Columba Gorge to celebrate the completion of this year's harvest and gather in thanks. Join us for an event, or spend the whole weekend immersing yourself in this rare place.



Events include:

Friday Night Soire

(tickets available in advance at at door)



Join hardworking winemakers and staff as we raise a glass to another vintage in the cellar. Sample award-winning wines from the Gorge all under one roof and enjoy stories of this year's crush.



All ticketholders are VIPs on Friday night and all weekend long! Your Friday night ticket unlocks access to special offers at all participating wineries throughout the weekend. Ticket price includes complimentary tastings, hors-d'oeuvres, and a commemorative wine glass. Win big in the silent auction and explore the Gorge wine region all weekend long.



Must be 21 to attend. Proof of age required at check-in. Tickets are limited, must be purchased by 11/9/18. Limited tickets available at the door for day of cost $60.



Sunday Morning Sparkling Brunch

(tickets must be purchased no later than 11/2/18)

Enjoy 8 sparkling wines from different wineries in the Gorge, each paired with a delightful 4-course brunch, prepared and served with care by White Salmon Baking Co. Learn more about this unique style from the winemakers who created them.



Wineries throughout the Gorge will be celebrating and you're invited!

Visit gorgewineweekend.com for additional events happening at wineries and member businesses throughout the entire weekend

Fee: $60