 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:Kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens @ 6. Cover collected @ gate. Come early for closer parking.

Gold Dust tribute to Fleetwood Mac tonight!

Gold Dust is the ultimate tribute band to Fleetwood Mac! This will be their fourth appearance here and we couldn’t be happier!! Gold Dust is a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. They provide a men orable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's!! Grab the blanket, pull out the camp chair, put on your parka and get ready to experience & enjoy this awesome band! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please!

 

Fee: $10 per person

Gold Dust is the ultimate tribute band to Fleetwood Mac! This will be their fourth appearance here and we couldn’t be happier!! Gold Dust is a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. They provide a men orable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's!! Grab the blanket, pull out the camp chair, put ...
The park
The park 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS