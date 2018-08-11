Gold Dust tribute to Fleetwood Mac tonight!

Gold Dust is the ultimate tribute band to Fleetwood Mac! This will be their fourth appearance here and we couldn’t be happier!! Gold Dust is a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. They provide a men orable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's!! Grab the blanket, pull out the camp chair, put on your parka and get ready to experience & enjoy this awesome band! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please!

Fee: $10 per person